Renato Moicano says he no longer cares about rankings, only focused on making money ahead of UFC 271: “This is sad but this is true”

Renato Moicano says he no longer cares about fighting ranked opponents as all he cares about is making money.

Moicano is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 271 against Alexander Hernandez in a really intriguing fight that he’s looking forward to.

“He’s a tough guy, good wrestler, good striker, he knocked out Dariush and has had a couple of close fights with good guys in the division,” Moicano said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He’s a well-known name, it’s a good fight for me.”

Against Hernandez, Moicano isn’t sure where the fight will take place. He believes he has the striking to hang with Hernandez on the feet but he also knows his grappling is better than the Americans. Regardless of where the fight plays out, he’s confident he will get his hand raised.

“It can go both ways. Seeing Hernandez’s fights against Moises, they are both good grapplers but stood the entire three rounds,” Moicano said. “Sometimes I try and take guys down, sometimes I stay standing and strike… It’s all about winning, it doesn’t matter if I finish or go to a decision. I just need to be sharp and do what I need to do to get the win.”

Should Renato Moicano get the win, he doesn’t care who is next and if they are even ranked. Instead, he says he’s just focused on making money as he no longer cares about the rankings and is only worried about staying active and making as much money as possible.

“I don’t care, I’m going over there to get the double check and support my family. I don’t care about rankings anymore, I care about money, this is sad but this is true,” Moicano said. “I’m going over there to take the win and I want to win to get more money, that’s it. After that, they can do whatever they want. It doesn’t matter if they give me a ranked opponent or not, I just want to soon as possible. I have been asking for fights and it took so long for me to fight. I just want to be consistent and get the double-check it’s all about that.”

Why Moicano only cares about money is due to the fact he hasn’t been getting ranked opponents and he hasn’t been getting fights. He says he’s asked the UFC multiple times to get fights but they haven’t booked so now his sole focus is on making money instead of working up the ranks.

“In my mind what changed was it doesn’t matter if the guy is ranked or not because they aren’t giving me ranked opponents. I’m fighting for the money, this is a sport and a business, I’m not getting any younger, I have to collect,” Moicano concluded. “When I retire I won’t have the same kind of money I will have now so I need to take advantage of these opportunities.”

Do you think Renato Moicano will beat Alexander Hernandez at UFC 271?