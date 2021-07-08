Donald Trump, Justin Bieber among several celebrities attending UFC 264, reveals Dana White

Donald Trump, the former U.S. president will be in attendance for UFC 264 on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

White had hinted that UFC 264 would have more celebrities in attendance than any other UFC event. On Wednesday, he then revealed to TSN some of the many celebrities that will be there include Trump, Justin Biber, Megan Fox, and Kourtney Kardashian among others.

45th U.S. President Donald Trump will be in attendance for UFC 264 this weekend per Dana White. As will Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many others. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 7, 2021

45th U.S. President Donald Trump will be in attendance for UFC 264 this weekend per Dana White. As will Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and many others.

It should be no surprise to see Trump attend UFC 264 as he and Dana White are close friends. Trump is also an MMA fan as he has been at several events even prior before he became the President of the United States. He’s also spoken openly about White and their friendship.

Donald Trump was also the first U.S. President to attend a UFC event when he attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in 2019.

“He is so smart, so tough, so cunning,” Trump said about White during a rally. “He’s been a friend of mine for a long time. I’ve been a friend of his. He also loves his fighters. He wants to take care of his fighters and he brought some of them along, the best.”

UFC 264 goes down on July 10 in front of a full capacity crowd in Las Vegas. In the main event of the card, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have their highly-anticipated trilogy match. In the co-main event, top-five welterweights collide as Gilbert Burns takes on Stephen Thompson in a pivotal matchup for the division.

What do you make of Donald Trump being in attendance for UFC 264 on Saturday?