Ciryl Gane wants another interim title shot with a win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris

Ciryl Gane is looking for another interim title shot with a win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris.

It will be Gane (10-1 MMA) vs Tuivasa (15-3 MMA) in the heavyweight main event at the Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 3rd, 2022.

Gane, the former interim UFC heavyweight champion is coming off a loss to champion Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) at UFC 270 in January of this year.

In speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘, Gane had this to say about his upcoming fight with Tuivasa:

“I think if I win against Tuivasa, I think it’s gonna be a fight for the interim title against the winner of the next fight for the interim title. So this (loss to Ngannou) put me a little bit back, but this put me more challenge, so I’m OK. I’m a competitor, so I like that. That’s OK because some people say but you just lost like that (signals close fight) with Francis, you must have a revenge for the big belt and I said, ‘No I’m OK with that.'”

Continuing Ciryl Gane said:

“It’s really complicated at the moment with this division. There are a lot of people in the top five and I think for the UFC to manage that it’s a little bit complicated so I can understand the UFC’s plan and I’m OK with that.”

Speaking about a Jones vs Stipe fight, Gane said:

“If in September I win against Tuivasa, if it’s possible I’m going to push. I don’t want to wait a lot of time. So I don’t know when the fight is going to happen between Jones and Stipe, but it I win against, Tuivasa, I want to do a fight early after this fight for the interim title.”

Reflecting back on his loss to Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane finished by saying:

“No. I’m OK. There were a few months where it was a little bit like, ‘No, I want Francis.’ But I just want the belt now. This is my goal. I just want to go to the top and it doesn’t matter if it’s Blaydes, Stipe or Jones or Francis.”

Do you think Ciryl Gane will be able to defeat Tai Tuivasa this September on his upward climb to an interim title?

