Josh Emmett cracks the featherweight Top 5 following win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin

Josh Emmett has cracked the featherweight Top 5 in the UFC Austin rankings update.
Emmett (18-2 MMA) defeated Calvin Kattar (23-6 MMA) at UFC Fight Night on Saturday June 18th, 2022 in a split decision victory (47-48, 48-47, 48-47).
It was to be ‘The Fighting Falmer’s’ fifth straight win, which launched him 3 places to No. 4 in the official rankings.
Emmett had previously beat Dan Ige (15-6 MMA), Shane Burgos (14-3 MMA), Mirsad Bektic (13-4 MMA), and Michael Johnson (20-17 MMA).
Kattar, ‘The Boston Finisher’, has slipped one spot to No. 5 in the rankings.
Kattar has lost 2 of his last 5 fights in the Octagon.
The Featherweight Rankings, courtesy of UFC.com are as follows:
Note: (+\- = movement in rankings)
Champion: Alexander Volkanovski
- Max Holloway
- Brian Ortega
- Yair Rodriguez
- Josh Emmett +3
- Calvin Kattar -1
- Chan Sung Jung -1
- Arnold Allen -1
- Giga Chikadze
- Bryce Mitchell
- Dan Ige
- Sodiq Yusuff
- Edson Barboza
- Movsar Evloev
- Shane Burgos
- Ilia Topuria
As for what is next for Emmett, he’s notified UFC President, Dana White and put Volkanovski and Holloway on notice. Speaking in his post fight interview, Josh said:
“I got one more thing to say. There’s a huge title fight in two weeks. I want to be sitting cageside to see who I’m fighting next. Dana give me my shot.”
Continuing Emmett said:
“Holloway and Volkanovski are arguably some of the best featherweights of all time. So much respect for them, but they need some new blood in the division, and I can get it done.”
It will be Alexander Volkanovski (24-1 MMA) vs Max Holloway (23-6 MMA) on Saturday, July 2nd in the UFC 276 co-main featherweight event.
It sounds like Josh Emmett will be there, angling for a title shot.
Do you agree that Emmett deserves a title shot?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM