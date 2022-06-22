Josh Emmett cracks the featherweight Top 5 following win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Austin

Josh Emmett has cracked the featherweight Top 5 in the UFC Austin rankings update.

Emmett (18-2 MMA) defeated Calvin Kattar (23-6 MMA) at UFC Fight Night on Saturday June 18th, 2022 in a split decision victory (47-48, 48-47, 48-47).

It was to be ‘The Fighting Falmer’s’ fifth straight win, which launched him 3 places to No. 4 in the official rankings.

Emmett had previously beat Dan Ige (15-6 MMA), Shane Burgos (14-3 MMA), Mirsad Bektic (13-4 MMA), and Michael Johnson (20-17 MMA).

Kattar, ‘The Boston Finisher’, has slipped one spot to No. 5 in the rankings.

Kattar has lost 2 of his last 5 fights in the Octagon.

The Featherweight Rankings, courtesy of UFC.com are as follows:

Note: (+\- = movement in rankings)

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway Brian Ortega Yair Rodriguez Josh Emmett +3 Calvin Kattar -1 Chan Sung Jung -1 Arnold Allen -1 Giga Chikadze Bryce Mitchell Dan Ige Sodiq Yusuff Edson Barboza Movsar Evloev Shane Burgos Ilia Topuria

As for what is next for Emmett, he’s notified UFC President, Dana White and put Volkanovski and Holloway on notice. Speaking in his post fight interview, Josh said:

“I got one more thing to say. There’s a huge title fight in two weeks. I want to be sitting cageside to see who I’m fighting next. Dana give me my shot.”

Continuing Emmett said:

“Holloway and Volkanovski are arguably some of the best featherweights of all time. So much respect for them, but they need some new blood in the division, and I can get it done.”

It will be Alexander Volkanovski (24-1 MMA) vs Max Holloway (23-6 MMA) on Saturday, July 2nd in the UFC 276 co-main featherweight event.

It sounds like Josh Emmett will be there, angling for a title shot.

Do you agree that Emmett deserves a title shot?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!