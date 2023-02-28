Ciryl Gane reacts after Jon Jones diminishes his striking: “We’re going to do the job in the cage, and we will see”

Ciryl Gane has responded after Jon Jones questioned his striking ability ahead of their upcoming heavyweight title fight at UFC 285.

This Saturday, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Gane aim’s to secure UFC gold for the second time in his short mixed martial arts career. The Frenchman fell short in his first attempt at UFC 270 against his former training partner Francis Ngannou.

Gane bounced back fanatically when knocking out Tai Tuivasa in his native homeland of France in September last year. The UFC departure of Ngannou has allowed Gane to welcome a new face to the division, Jon Jones.

The heavyweight clash marks Jones first fight in over three years. The former light heavyweight king vacated the strap after not feeling the UFC was paying him his worth. However, since then, Jones’ has had a change of heart and has been working on his new heavyweight physique in preparation for his debut in his new division.

Despite Gane having five stoppages on his record that have showcased his high level of striking, Jones doesn’t think it’s the highest level of striking that he will have faced in his career.

Ciryl Gane addresses Jon Jones’ comments

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Gane addresses Jones’ comments and responded.

“No, for me, it don’t matter what he says,” Gane said whilst laughing. “Man, I’m not really in this game (trash talk). I know some guys sometimes want to go in your head. But, for me, it’s not possible. I’m going to do my performance, I’m going to do my job, I’m going to do my sport — I like this sport. I love this sport. I’m gonna do my sport. That’s it.

“I don’t know why he wants to talk. But, my man, we’re going to do that (punches palms), and that’s it,” Gane continued. “You don’t need to talk my friend. We’re going to do the job in the cage, and we will see.”

Quotes via MMA News

While Gane has earned the respect of his peers for his body of

work since joining the UFC in 2019, Jones’ doesn’t seem impressed.

ganes last three opponents had terrible defense. Those guys couldn’t stop a kick if their life depended on it. He’s fought flat footed boxers his last three fights — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

What do you think of Jon Jones’ comments about Ciryl Gane ahead of their UFC 285 main event showdown?