Israel Adesanya reveals he needed medical treatment following UFC 281 loss to Alex Pereira: “Kudos to him for investing in those calf kicks. Yeah, it cost me”

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya revealed he required medical treatment after his UFC 281 TKO loss to Alex Pereira last November.

The Nigerian-born Kiwi explained how he dealt with a pre-existing injury during his grudge match with his longtime rival.

Next month in Miami, Florida, at UFC 287, Adesayna will get the opportunity to reclaim the middleweight throne in an immediate rematch with Pereira.

In the pair’s first mixed martial arts contest in Maddison Square Garden, Adesanya was cruising his way to another successful title defence and was in control for most of the fight. However, in the fifth round, Pereira was able to back Adesanya to the fence, land powerful combinations and force referee Marc Goddard to save him from further damage.

Adesanya revealed he required medical intervention following his third loss in combat sports to Pereira, and surprisingly complimenting his nemesis for his strategy of effectively utilizing the calf kicks throughout their fight.

Israel Adesanya reveals medical intervention

“I had some medical intervention [following UFC 281],” Israel Adesanya explained during an interview with Combat TV. “Not just the fight itself, but I had a pre-existing thing that I had to sort out before the fight. Everyone goes into a fight with something, there’s always something, [because of] the way we train.”

“The fight was going my way,” Israel Adesanya said. “He (Alex Pereira) hit my peroneal nerve so that’s why my footwork was compromised. ‘Cause I was wondering even when I tripped and did the backwards roll, I had to do a roly-poly, ‘cause I was like, ‘Sh*t.’ I just tripped over and it’s not like me. So, kudos to hi for investing in those calf kicks. Yeah, it cost me.”

Before his first middleweight defeat, Adesanya accumulated title defence over notable names, including Jared Cannonier, Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, and Yoel Romero.

Do you think Israel Adesanya can finally conquer his demons and earn a victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287?