Chris Weidman hoping for quick turnaround following win over Omari Akhmedov

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is hoping for a quick turnaround following his unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov at UFC Vegas 6.

Weidman needed a win badly and he did just that by digging deep and grinding out a decision over Akhmedov. It was the first win for Weidman since a July 2017 submission win over Kelvin Gastelum. The win over Akhmedov also snapped a two-fight losing skid that saw Weidman get knocked out in brutal fashion by both Dominick Reyes and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. Prior to the Akhmedov fight, Weidman had lost five of his previous six.

Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 6, Weidman was asked what’s next for him. Although he didn’t mention any names that he could potentially fight in his next outing, the former champ says he is hoping for a quick turnaround for his next fight.

“I’m ready to move pretty damn quick here. I’m healthy, I’ve been training pretty damn hard since May, and I feel great, so I want to get going pretty damn quick here. So we’ll talk to the UFC,” Weidman said.

“I’m moving at the end of this month, so I gotta focus on that for the next couple of weeks, then I’ll be ready to go. I’m going to stay in shape and then I’ll be ready to go.”

Although Weidman was not ranked heading into the fight against Akhmedov, beating the No. 12 fighter in the division should earn Weidman a ranking in the top-15 again. Although he would surely love to fight a top-five opponent next and get one step closer to getting another crack at the belt he once held, it seems more likely the UFC will give him someone ranked in the bottom end of the top-15 next. Fighters such as Ian Heinisch and Marvin Vettori, who called Weidman out, make sense. Or perhaps the UFC could reach out to Anderson Silva or Luke Rockhold for potential rematches with their former rival.

Who do you want to see Chris Weidman fight next?