Curtis Blaydes accepts challenge from Derrick Lewis

Top UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes took to social media to accept a challenge from rival Derrick Lewis, who recently called him out.

Lewis defeated Aleksei Oleinik via second-round TKO in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas card, and following the event, he spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference. Lewis was asked who he wants to fight next, and he mentioned Blaydes as a potential opponent for his next match, along with Francis Ngannou and Alistair Overeem.

“Curtis Blaydes makes sense. Ngannou makes sense. Overeem makes sense. That’s just about it. We’ll just see what happens next week and see who else makes sense after that match (Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3),” Lewis said.

Blaydes saw the callout from Lewis and responded to it on social media. In a message posted to his Twitter, Blaydes said he accepts a fight against Lewis.

Lol Challenge Accepeted https://t.co/F5pIYhp6l1 — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) August 9, 2020

A matchup between Blaydes and Lewis makes all sorts of sense right now. Blaydes is currently the No. 3 ranked heavyweight in the UFC and is looking for an opponent after defeating Alexander Volkov in his last fight by decision. As for Lewis, he’s won three straight fights and the win over Oleinik will keep him at No. 4 overall at heavyweight. The winner of a fight between Blaydes and Lewis could be in line for a future title shot.

However, the UFC matchmakers seem much more likely to wait and see what happens at UFC 252 before booking the rest of the top heavyweights for their next fights. In the main event of UFC 252, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic takes on Daniel Cormier, and Ngannou is set to be the backup fighter. Also on the card is a big heavyweight fight between Jair Rozenstrik and Junior dos Santos, and the winner of that fight will surely be in the mix to fight the likes of Blaydes and Lewis, as well.

Would you like to see Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis?