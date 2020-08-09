Leon Edwards tells “p*ssy” Jorge Masvidal to fight him

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards is still gunning for a matchup against superstar divisional rival Jorge Masvidal.

Edwards is currently the No. 3 ranked welterweight in the UFC. He has not fought since July 2019 when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos, but overall he has won eight straight fights and is highly regarded by fans and media. The next fight for Edwards will more than likely be a No. 1 contender fight for an upcoming title shot at 170lbs.

If that’s the case, then Edwards wants Masvidal. Taking to his social media on Sunday, Edwards called for a fight against his rival Masvidal and also did the matchmaking for the rest of the welterweight division. Check out what Edwards wrote on Twitter below.

Fight me then pussy https://t.co/MCVgL73m0T — Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 9, 2020

Let’s get it.. stop with all the excuses and give the fans and the @ufc what they want pic.twitter.com/wV2U0AdWxy — Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 9, 2020

In Edwards’ ideal divisional title picture, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would next fight No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns, No. 2 ranked Colby Covington would fight No. 5 ranked Tyron Woodley, and No. 3 ranked Edwards would fight No. 4 ranked Masvidal. It’s a sensible solution to a crowded division that has numerous fighters vying for a title shot.

At this point, it’s hard to say if Masvidal would be interested in fighting Edwards. It seems like Masvidal is still gunning after a rematch with Usman, plus he said that he doesn’t plan on fighting until November or December. However, if this potential matchup between Masvidal and Edwards is something the UFC wants to book, then the matchmakers will be able to get it done.

