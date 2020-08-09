Marvin Vettori calls out Chris Weidman following “horrible performance” at UFC Vegas 6

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori called out Chris Weidman following what he calls a “horrible” performance against Omari Akhmedov at UFC Vegas 6.

Weidman won a unanimous decision over Omari Akhmedov in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 6 to get back into the win column for the first time since 2017. It wasn’t the best performance of Weidman’s career, and he himself admitted he wasn’t impressed by his showing in the fight. But ultimately the name of the game is winning and Weidman was able to get his hand raised against a top-15 middleweight in the form of Akhmedov.

Now the question for Weidman is, who’s next? After beating Akhmedov, he should get back into the top-15 after falling out of it recently. One fighter who is also looking to move up in the rankings is No. 14 ranked Vettori, so naturally, he called Weidman out. Check out what the Italian wrote on his Twitter following Weidman’s win over Akhmedov.

Me against @chrisweidman needs to happen. @Mickmaynard2 @ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 9, 2020

Weidman looked horrible tonight. He’s a former champion let me whip his boring ass next. Guarantee you he will hide like all the other guys. Me against @chrisweidman needs to happen. @Mickmaynard2 @ufc

Let’s book this! @ufc @Mickmaynard2 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 9, 2020

I swear I’ll have weidman begging me for air by the 2nd. Let’s book this! @ufc @Mickmaynard2

Vettori (15-4-1) is coming off of three straight wins over Karl Roberson, Andrew Sanchez, and Cezar Ferreira. Overall, Vettori is 5-2-1 in the UFC and is quickly making a name for himself at 185lbs. He has been chasing a rematch against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya ever since losing a split decision to him in 2018, and while that may not be happening anytime soon, it isn’t stopping Vettori from calling out top-15 opponents like Weidman as he looks to climb the ranks at 185lbs.

