Chris Weidman believes Jon Jones looks ‘very beatable’ following last 2 fights

Chris Weidman watched Jon Jones’ last two titles fights, and believes they made the light heavyweight champ look very beatable.

The former middleweight champion Weidman is moving up a weight class to fight the undefeated (11-0) Dominick Reyes. The top UFC contenders are expected to touch gloves this weekend in the main event of UFC Boston.

During an interview with The Mac Life, “The All-American” discussed a potential title shot against Jones if he wins his upcoming bout.

“Yeah I think so, just because what I’ve accomplished in the past, and coming in against a guy who’s undefeated, who’s ranked fourth in the world in that weight class,” Weidman said of a fight with Jones. “If I go out there and do what I believe what I can do, I don’t think you can really deny it. Especially because Jon Jones has faced most of the top guys already. He’s beaten most of the guys so yeah, why not?”

The 35-year-old Weidman also discussed Israel Adesanya’s win against Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 243. A potential bout between ‘The Last Stylebender’ and ‘Jonny Bones’ has been suggested, but Weidman plans on getting in their first.

“I think Israel Adesanya did a great job in his last fight. I think he’s trying to bait him into coming up and it would probably be a big fight because Adesanya became a big star. And I think it’s a really good fight for Jon Jones so I think he’s just trying to egg him on. But I’m probably gonna ruin all that.”

When asked about Jones’ last fight against Thiago Santos, Weidman said:

“Yeah he definitely looks (vulnerable.) I always believed I had the ability to beat him. I always imagined defending my belt until I decided to stop, and then going up and fighting and beating him too. Obviously it didn’t work out as planned for me, but this new plan works out just fine.

“But yeah, he definitely looks very beatable, after watching his last two fights,” he said.

Weidman believes he’s solved the puzzle and knows the secret to dethrone Jones.

“I think wrestling is really the key for him because if you’re a striker, he’s going to find a way to bait you into him taking you down and then you struggle on your back. I think a wrestler with jiu-jitsu is the problem for him. Cormier had the wrestling, not so much jiu-jitsu but he had good positioning on top and stuff. But he’s way shorter and that reach disadvantage is huge. With me, it’s not going to be as bad. I have better footwork and stuff, I can move in and out.”

If Chris Weidman wants the chance of facing the light heavyweight champion, he needs to beat Reyes this weekend at UFC Fight Night Boston.