Chris Weidman believes he would “ragdoll” Israel Adesanya if they fight

Chris Weidman is confident he has what it takes to beat Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya is 20-0 and coming off the second title defense of his middleweight title at UFC 253 where he scored a second-round TKO over Paulo Costa. Although he has only defended the belt twice, he has fought most of the divisions best except for the likes of Jared Cannonier and Jack Hermansson. For former middleweight champion, Chris Weidman, he believes he is the one to hand Adesanya his first loss.

“Absolutely (I can beat Adesanya). I think that’s a tailor-made matchup for me. Those athletic strikers, tall lanky guys, I’ve proven that I can beat,” Weidman said to Chael Sonnen on his YouTube channel. “I think pressure, wrestling, heavy punches, and kick, you know just nonstop pressure is what you need to beat them. That’s the recipe that beats those guys. I’ve proved that with Anderson Silva twice, Uriah Hall another one. Those guys are in trouble against me.”

Chris Weidman is confident he can dethrone Israel Adesanya. He also believes he already deserves the fight after his last win over Omari Akhmedov.