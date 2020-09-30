William Knight called for Aleksa Camur fight, interested in Tafon Nchukwi rematch down the line

Before William Knight even fought on the Contender Series he told the UFC he wanted his debut to be against Aleksa Camur.

The two were supposed to fight on the regional scenes but finally fought one another at UFC 253. Knight had a successful stint on the Contender Series and made a quick turnaround to fight Camur.

“I didn’t know I was going to get a fight so quickly but while I was underweight and in the mindset I was in, I wanted to get another fight,” Knight said to BJPENN.com. “I asked about Aleksa because we were supposed to fight on the local circuits. I’m not trying to be cocky or anything but I told the UFC I wanted Aleksa even before my Contender Series before. I won on the Contender Series and a day later they got me the Aleksa Camur fight.”

Ahead of the fight, Camur was the favorite which Knight believes was only because he is Stipe Miocic’s main training partner. Yet, that didn’t hinder Knight’s confidence at all and he was confident he would get his hand raised.

“On paper, it was a good matchup for me. In the eyes of the world, he was going to beat me because he trains with Stipe Miocic,” Knight explained. “You can’t use that because he trains with the heavyweight champ. It is me vs. him not me vs. Stipe. I’m a dangerous person. I’ve been through some things as a child and trust me when I tell you, I don’t think a human being could do anything that wasn’t done to me as a child. So, when I step into that cage, that is my playground, that is my playground.”

Following the decision win, William Knight is eyeing a return on November 28 against anyone the UFC puts in front of him. One fight he is interested in is the Tafon Nchukwi rematch given the fight ended in a controversial stoppage.

“It is crazy because now that the world sees where my loss came from, people want to see it and question the ref stoppage,” Knight concluded. “It was an early stoppage and I’m pretty sure it will happen again when the time is right. I think it will happen when we are both in the top-15, we both know we will see each other in the future. It might not be for a few years but it is going to happen.”

