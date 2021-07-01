Charles Oliveira shares prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira shared his prediction for the upcoming trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Oliveira became the new UFC 155lbs champion when he won the vacant title with a KO win over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May. For his first title defense, “Do Bronx” seems destined to fight the winner of the UFC 264 main event trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier. The champion has been keeping a close eye on this blockbuster fight and is now ready to share his prediction.

Speaking to AG Fight, Oliveira said that he believes McGregor beats Poirier in the trilogy.

“Today, I’m a champion, it’s a new story being written. Whoever wins, I’ll be ready. It’s a very difficult category. For me, it’s the best in the UFC. Who the UFC sends, let’s analyze, but that’s the focus. Whoever passes will fight me. They are two big names,” Oliveira said. “In the last fight, I thought that Dustin would win, but in the second round onwards. He surprised and knocked him out in the second. For this fight, I think Conor wins. I think he comes with another mindset, more focused. You can win, but it’s a tough, balanced fight. I’m going from Conor. I think he takes the fight. I don’t know why, but I think so.”

Oliveira may be predicting that McGregor wins the fight against Poirier, but regardless of who he faces next, the Brazilian is confident that he would knock either McGregor or Poirier out if he ends up facing them inside the Octagon for his first title defense, as expected. We will see what happens next weekend at UFC 264 when McGregor and Poirier meet again.

Do you agree with Charles Oliveira and his prediction for the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 264?