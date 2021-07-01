Georges St-Pierre names his choice for best active pound-for-pound UFC fighter

Mixed martial arts legend Georges St-Pierre named his choice for the best active pound-for-pound fighter currently competing in the UFC.

GSP was, for many years, considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport and one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever step into the Octagon. The French Canadian has been happily retired since 2017, but he still watches the sport on the regular and keeps up to date with the fights that are going on. He is also keeping a close eye on the welterweight division that he once was the king of, and of its champion Kamaru Usman.

Speaking to Tom Taylor of Bleacher Report, GSP was asked who he thinks the best fighter in the spot is right now, and he believes that it’s Usman. In many ways, Usman is like a GSP version 2.0. with a strong wrestling base to go along with a high fight IQ, but the difference is Usman appears to have more knockout power, and GSP has been impressed.

“I think Usman, right now, is the best pound-for-pound. In terms of performance, I think he’s one of the best right now and he’s an active competitor,” St-Pierre said.

In addition to Usman, St-Pierre also gave a special shoutout to new UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, gushing over his title-winning performance at UFC 263.

“If we’re talking about who’s the greatest, I think Moreno is pretty amazing. The way he beat Figueiredo, that was amazing. It was an amazing performance—as good as it gets,” St-Pierre said, while also adding that Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane, and Alexander Volkanovski are among the other fighters that GSP currently enjoys watching.

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre that Kamaru Usman is the best active pound-for-pound fighter on the UFC roster, or would you pick someone else?