Charles Oliveira sends Darren Till a motivational message following tough loss at UFC Vegas 36: “If you need our support, lets train together”

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira sent Darren Till a motivational message following his tough loss to Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 36.

Till lost via third-round submission to Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 36. It was Till’s second straight loss and his fourth defeat over his last five tries, which puts him at a crossroads in his MMA career. Although Till is only 28 years old, it seems clear that right now, he is not an elite fighter at either 185lbs or 170lbs. Having said that, he still has a chance to turn things around in his career, especially when he compares himself to the likes of Oliveira, who at one point looked like he would be nothing more than a gatekeeper.

Nowadays, Oliveira is the champion, and after seeing Till post a photo of him and say that he wants to follow in his footsteps and make a career comeback, “Do Bronx” took to his social media to offer Till some words of encouragement and say he wants to train with him.

Keep you head up, never give up! God knows everything. Return home, get back to the gym – train and dedicated yourself. Hey @darrentill2 we're here my ma', if you need our support, lets train together. 🤜🤛#UFCVegas36 https://t.co/ONnGzTlsKh — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) September 5, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Till takes up Oliveira’s offer to train, but it’s certainly possible he will do so, especially considering Till used to live in Brazil and speaks Portuguese. It seems clear that Till needs to change something at this point in his career if he is going to want to turn things around, and perhaps training with Oliveira is the right move to make.

Would you like to see Charles Oliveira and Darren Till train together, and do you think Till can make a career comeback similar to the one that Oliveira did?