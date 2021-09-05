Michael Bisping advises Conor McGregor to ‘take a tune-up fight’ next, names ideal opponent

UFC analyst Michael Bisping advised promotional superstar Conor McGregor to ‘take a tune-up fight’ next, and he named his ideal opponent.

McGregor broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July in what was the trilogy fight between the two rivals. Following the fight, which was McGregor’s second straight TKO defeat to Poirier, the Irishman has had harsh words to say about Poirier, his wife, and his team. Clearly, McGregor is gunning for a fourth fight whenever he is able to return from his broken leg in 2022, but if you ask Bisping, he should take another fight before Poirier.

Enter Nate Diaz. Although calling Diaz a ‘tune-up fight’ might seem a bit disrespectful of his skills, the fact remains he has lost his last two fights, while Poirier has won his last two. So at this point, fighting anyone could be considered a tune-up fight when you compare it to stepping into the Octagon against Poirier again. Either way, Bisping likes the idea of a trilogy fight against Diaz next, and he explained why on the “Believe You Me” podcast.

“Hopefully, we see that fight. I’m not sure if he wants to come back, Conor I’m talking about, after what’s probably going to be about a year’s lay-off and fighting Dustin for the third time. You kind of want to get your whistle wet. Find your mojo, blow off that ring rust. Nate would be the guy. Then, if Conor beats Nate, then he fights Dustin, because, you know, they are going to do a fourth fight. The fourth fight will be absolutely massive, but I think if I was Conor’s manager, if I was advising him, I would say ‘take a tune-up fight’, you know what I mean?” Bisping said (via SportsKeeda).

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Conor McGregor should take a tune-up fight in his return and do you like the idea of a Nate Diaz trilogy?