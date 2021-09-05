Paddy Pimblett explains why he dubbed Khabib Nurmagomedov the “Karen of MMA”

Former Cage Warriors star and new UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett explained why he dubbed Khabib Nurmagomedov the “Karen of MMA.”

Pimblett had an exceptional UFC debut on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas when he brutally finished Luigi Vendramini with punches in the first round after getting rocked earlier in the round. It was a fantastic victory for the Brit, who earned a $50,000 bonus for his comeback KO victory. Of course, Pimblett is a bit of a controversial figure due to his bold takes and some of the things he’s said about the bigger-name fighters in MMA, including the former UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov, who he recently called a “Karen.” Speaking on the UFC Unfiltered Podcast, Pimblett explained those comments.

“Just don’t understand how you can go on a podcast called ‘Hot Boxin’ with Mike Tyson’ and complain about him smoking cannabis. What planet do you live on, bro? Anyone asks me a question about it, I’m not going to shy away from it. I’ll answer it honestly. I don’t care what all the fanboys got to say about me. That’s why some people love me and some hate me. After the podcast, he (Khabib) came out and said that he didn’t like the way Tyson was smoking and had fast food. I say at least watch an episode before going on a podcast,” Pimblett said (via SportsKeeda).

Of course, there are still going to be a lot of fans who believe that Pimblett is just bringing up Nurmagomedov in order to get more people talking about him. While he’s still very far away from even talking about fights with bigger names like that, the fact remains that he had an exceptional UFC debut and he appears to be a star for the company going forward.

Do you agree with Paddy Pimblett and his comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov?