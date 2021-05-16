Charles Oliveira sends a warning to Conor McGregor following title win at UFC 262

Charles Oliveira did not mince words while addressing Conor McGregor following his title-earning TKO victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

Oliveira (31-8 MMA) and Chandler (22-6 MMA) squared off for the promotions vacant lightweight title this evening in Houston.

Michael Chandler, the former Bellator lightweight title holder, had entered UFC 262 looking to earn his fourth-consecutive knockout finish. ‘Iron’ had previously scored stoppage wins over Sidney Outlaw, Benson Henderson and Dan Hooker.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira had entered tonight’s headliner sporting an impressive eight-fight winning streak. During that stretch ‘Do Bronx’ had earned seven finishes, with his lone decision victory coming in lopsided fashion over Tony Ferguson.

Tonight’s UFC 262 main event proved to be a tale of two rounds. Michael Chandler was able to get off to a strong start in round one, hurting Charles Oliveira on a number of occasions. However, things changed drastically in the opening seconds of round two. ‘Do Bronx’ landed a big right hand that had the former Bellator title holder hurt and promptly finished him off with a plethora of punches.

Prior to tonight’s event Dana White had insinuated that the winner of UFC 262’s Oliveira vs. Chandler fight would take on the winner of the McGregor vs. Poirier 3 scrap which is set for July 10.

With that in mind, Charles Oliveira took the time to send a warning to ‘Notorious’ during tonight’s post-fight press conference (via TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter).

“Conor, worry about Dustin, afterwards, we’ll talk about it.” Oliveira said in response to McGregor congratulatory tweet.

“Conor, since you’re so tough, first beat Dustin, then come to Brazil and I’ll put you on your ass! He’s just one of these guys that talks a lot. He needs to beat Dustin first.”

