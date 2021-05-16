Charles Oliveira not closing the door on featherweight: “If Dana White gave me the opportunity to go back down to featherweight and win, I’d take it”

Charles Oliveira is not closing the door on a return to featherweight after defeating Michael Chandler for the lightweight title at tonight’s UFC 262 event.

Oliveira (31-8 MMA) and Chandler (22-6 MMA) squared off for the promotions vacant lightweight title this evening in Houston.

Michael Chandler was looking to earn his fourth consecutive knockout when he took to the Octagon at UFC 262. The former Bellator title holder had made his promotional debut back in January, where he earned a first round knockout victory over Dan Hooker.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira had entered tonight’s headliner sporting an impressive eight-fight winning streak. During that stretch ‘Do Bronx’ had earned seven finishes, with his lone decision victory coming in lopsided fashion over Tony Ferguson.

Tonight’s UFC 262 main event proved to be a tale of two rounds. Michael Chandler was able to get off to a strong start in round one, hurting Charles Oliveira on number of occasions. However, things changed drastically in the opening seconds of round two. ‘Do Bronx’ landed a big right hand that had the former Bellator title holder hurt and promptly finished him off with a plethora of punches.

Following tonight’s spectacular comeback win, Oliveira discussed the possibility of returning to featherweight (via TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter).

Oliveira on closing the door on featherweight: "Me and my camp talk a lot about this and I still feel like a featherweight. If Dana White gave me the opportunity to go back down to featherweight and win (a championship?), I'd take it." — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 16, 2021

Charles Oliveira has competed at featherweight twelve times under the UFC banner, amassing a record of 7-5. During that stretch ‘Do Bronx’ missed the featherweight limit of 146-pounds on four different occasions.

