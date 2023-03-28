Charles Oliveira plans to “hunt” Beneil Dariush the entire fight at UFC 288: “You’ll see me get knocked down, dropped, and get back up”

Charles Oliveira is expecting a wild and chaotic fight at UFC 288.

Oliveira is set to take on Beneil Dariush at UFC 288 in his first fight since losing the lightweight title to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. It’s an intriguing fight on paper and one Oliveira is expecting to be a wild back and forth affiar. ‘Do Bronx’ plans on marching forward the entire time, which he knows will likely lead to him getting dropped at some point.

“I’ve said [how I’ll win] it before, I’ve been wrong before — and I won’t be wrong again,” Oliveira said recently on MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca. “I’ll tell you the truth, being real here, I’ll hunt in this fight. I’ll walk forward the entire time. I don’t care if it’s a knockout, a submission, or a decision, I’ll hunt in this fight. I can’t say I’ll do a strategic fight, that I’ll be waiting. No, that’s not Charles fighting. Charles walks forward, he hunts the entire time. So, if you want to watch a boring fight, don’t come watch my fight. You’ll see me get knocked down, dropped, and get back up. Like you said, [Dariush] has been knocked out before, he’s been submitted. He has holes, just like I do. That’s what matters the most, wanting to win no matter what.”

Both Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush are known as grapplers that have improved immensely in the standup department. As well, both men have scored finishes and been finished by both knockout and submission.

With that, Oliveira believes his UFC 288 fight against Dariush comes down to who wants it more. The Brazilian says his loss to Makhachev rubbed him the wrong way and he wants to prove he can be the champion again.

“We don’t need to be hypocrites or fools,” Oliveira said. “Everybody knows I came to Chute Boxe Diego Lima looking to learn the stand-up fight, because I’m a jiu-jitsu guy. ‘Benny’ has a gigantic history in the striking area, but we’re talking about the same school. I keep walking forward, you know? I get beat but keep walking forward, I get knocked down and keep walking forward. Whoever has more heart and wants it more [will win]. I want it so bad. I want to become champion again, I want to win, I want to make history. I’m hungry to win. I’m like a lion hunting.”

