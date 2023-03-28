Colby Covington reveals hopes to return on undercard of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “How funny that would be?”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is hoping to see his old buddy, Jon Jones, again soon.

‘Chaos’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Jorge Masvidal last March. Weeks following their UFC 272 main event, ‘Gamebred’ allegedly assaulted Covington outside a Miami steakhouse. Over a year on from that incident, the former interim champion is closing in on a return.

Earlier this month, the welterweight contender shockingly returned at UFC 286. While Covington wasn’t in the octagon that night, he almost was, as he was the main event’s backup fighter. In the post-fight press conference, Dana White confirmed welterweight champion Leon Edwards would face the wrestler next.

As of now, the fight is yet to be made official, partly due to ‘Rocky’ stating that Colby Covington doesn’t deserve the next title shot. Nonetheless, Dana White recently reiterated that the matchup is in the works. Furthermore, there were reports that the welterweight title fight could land on UFC 290 in July.

That card is expected to be headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, and that’s not something that’s lost on Covington. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the welterweight discussed his hopes to land on the card.

The welterweight contender stated that the reason he wants to compete on UFC 290 is due to his “friendship” with Jon Jones. The pair were college roommates, and ‘Bones’ has admitted that he dislikes Covington in the past.

“I think now, with the way that it’s shaping up, International Fight Week is the biggest scene, the biggest spectacle, and they’re talking about Jon Jones and Stipe [Miocic] — who doesn’t want to see me on a stage with my old buddy, old pal, Jon Jones?” Colby Covington said. “Do you know how funny that would be on stage at the press conference? It’s perfect. It’s money.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued,”…I’ll be ready. If they want me to co-main event [UFC 290], I’ll co-main event International Fight Week. Whatever they want. If they want June, August, May, April, whatever the UFC wants. I’ll leave that up to the big bosses because they decide.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Colby Covington vs/ Leon Edwards?