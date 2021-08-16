Luke Rockhold criticizes the UFC and Dana White for creating a narrative “for the fans to want to hate on fighters”

UFC middleweight Luke Rockhold criticized the UFC and Dana White for creating a narrative “for the fans to want to hate on fighters.”

Rockhold is set to make his return to the Octagon for the first time in over two years in November at UFC 268 when he takes on rising contender Sean Strickland. Rockhold has voiced his frustrations about the way the UFC has handled their relationship with him in the past, and now that he’s coming back to the Octagon, he continues to vent his issues.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com Radio, Rockhold explained how the UFC and its president White have created a narrative for the fans to want to hate on fighters.

“Guys like (UFC heavyweight champion) Francis Ngannou are getting shelved for asking for his worth, and they’re creating interim titles, which is all bullsh*t. I mean, this is the type of sh*t you have to deal with. I’m not always here for it. I’m not gonna be here for it. I’m gonna speak my mind exactly how I want, to say what I say, what I feel. Like it or not, f*ck, I’m here,” Rockhold said. “I’m gonna respect myself publicly. I’m not gonna disrespect myself, which is what a lot of people do, which is the common narrative with the UFC and what Dana White has created – to shut down fighters and criticize champions. The narrative that they’ve created is for the fans to want to hate on fighters, and it’s just bullsh*t. You’ve got to go out there, respect yourself, and get paid. This is the f*cking fight game. We’re the fighters, we’re the entertainment, and we deserve our worth.”

It will be interesting to see if White is asked about these comments from Rockhold and what he thinks of them. In the meantime, Rockhold will continue to train for his return.

Do you agree with Luke Rockhold about his criticism towards the UFC and Dana White?