Aljamain Sterling says he’s headed to Colombia to receive stem cell treatments for his torn bicep: “I’m very optimistic”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has confirmed he is going to Colombia in order to try and resolve his bicep injury through a stem cell procedure.

In recent months, questions have been circulating regarding the bantamweight title picture. With Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley being the top contenders, a lot of the queries have centred around the health of Aljamain Sterling.

‘Funk Master’ has struggled with his health for a while now. His recent issue, and the one that is holding up the division right now, is a bicep problem.

Some have wondered whether or not he needs surgery but according to the man himself, he wants to avoid that at all costs.

During a recent podcast appearance, Sterling revealed that he hopes to find the answers in Medellin.

.Next weekend I'm off to Medellin, Colombia for the @bioXcellerator stem cell treatment program! I'm very optimistic that this will have me back and ready to compete sooner than later 💪🏾

— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 30, 2023

“Next week I’m gonna be flying out to Colombia over in Medellin.”

“I believe this [stem cell] procedure will help get me through without needing surgery and get me back to competing, and being at 100%. I’m very much looking forward to this, I know Joe Rogan has nothing but good things to say, I know Kamaru Usman, Frankie Edgar, Chris Weidman, Al Iaquinta. So, I’m hoping I can follow in these guys’ footsteps and have nothing but success with these results and the trip out there to Colombia.”

Sterling takes a shot

“Bro, gamechanger [if he doesn’t need surgery]. So, hopefully. I trust you guys. I know you guys have nothing but good things with reviews, and I’m hoping I can be another candidate and show the world that the procedure and the protocol does work.”

When do you believe we will see Aljamain Sterling get back into the Octagon? When he does return, who should he defend his UFC title against? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!