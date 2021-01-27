Charles Oliveira believes a fight with Dustin Poirier could be the recipe to entice Khabib Nurmagomedov to return

UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira believes a win over Dustin Poirier could be enough to lure Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement.

Oliveira, who is coming off the back of a resounding win over Tony Ferguson, has emerged as one of the primary contenders alongside Michael Chandler to possibly fight Dustin Poirier for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, “Do Bronx” wasn’t shy when considering the possibility that a victory over Poirier could be the catalyst behind Khabib’s return.

“You have to respect the man, 29 wins in a row, never lost in his career,” Oliveira said. “He’s dominated everyone he’s fought, he’s beaten the big names in the division. But he hasn’t fought me, so he can’t say he’s levels above everyone. He can say he’s better than the ones he fought. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, he fought them both, so he can say he’s better than those two, but he can’t say since he never fought me. “Me beating Dustin Poirier and becoming champion, that could definitely entice him to return, and if he does, he goes straight for the belt. But I don’t see him coming back. He made a promise over his father’s grave, so let’s focus on what has to happen here, which is Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier for the lightweight belt.”

Interestingly enough Oliveira had initially planned on being there at UFC 257 to call out the winner of Poirier vs McGregor 2, but it never quite came to fruition.

“The only guy who comes from eight straight wins, taking everyone for nothing, is called Charles Oliveira. This is the only guy who should fight Khabib. There is no other way to be taken. There will be a fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, and I just have to sit in the front row, waiting for which of the two will come to fight me,” Oliveira said. “My manager is negotiating this (going to Abu Dhabi). But I also have my foot on the ground, I know that we are in a pandemic, that it is difficult for things to happen. So, I understand if they can’t take me. I really wanted to be there in the first row, watching (McGregor vs. Poirier) because this fight speaks volumes (for the future).” What do you think of these comments from Charles Oliveira?