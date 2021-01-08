Charles Oliveira plans to call out winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier from front-row seat at UFC 257

UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira plans on calling out the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier from a front-row seat at UFC 257.

Oliveira is currently riding an eight-fight win streak in the UFC lightweight division, punctuated by a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256. Oliveira has been vocal about his desire to get a title shot, but so far we haven’t heard confirmation that he will fight for the belt. There have been rumors that Oliveira could fight Justin Gaethje, but if it was up to Oliveira, he would take on the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier next.

Speaking to AG Fight, Oliveira said that he’s hoping to travel to Abu Dhabi and be front-row at UFC 257 so he can call out the main event winner in person. While he ideally wants to fight UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov next, he knows the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier is a more realistic target and that’s why he plans on being at UFC 257 in person.

“The only guy who comes from eight straight wins, taking everyone for nothing, is called Charles Oliveira. This is the only guy who should fight Khabib. There is no other way to be taken. There will be a fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, and I just have to sit in the front row, waiting for which of the two will come to fight me,” Oliveira said.

“My manager is negotiating this (going to Abu Dhabi). But I also have my foot on the ground, I know that we are in a pandemic, that it is difficult for things to happen. So, I understand if they can’t take me. I really wanted to be there in the first row, watching (McGregor vs. Poirier) because this fight speaks volumes (for the future).”

At this point, Oliveira seems like he’s just one more win away from getting a title shot. Whether that’s again the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier or against Gaethje, what he’s been doing the last few years at lightweight has been incredible and a ninth straight win should earn him a title shot at 155lbs. His future in the immediate title picture rests on the decision of Nurmagomedov, who will meet with UFC president Dana White later this month about his belt.

