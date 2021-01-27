UFC Vegas 18: ‘Overeem vs. Volkov’ Fight Card and Start Times

Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov are set to kick off the UFC’s February schedule at UFC Vegas 18.

Event: UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov

Date: Saturday, 6th February 2021

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ – 8pm EST (Main card)

Russia’s Volkov is attempting to build off of his victory over Walt Harris back in October, whereas Overeem is riding high with four wins in his last five fights as he continues for his final push towards another UFC title shot.

While the victor isn’t expected to get an immediate shot at the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2, they’ll definitely get themselves a whole lot closer if they perform at UFC Vegas 18.

UFC Vegas 18 Main Event

Heavyweight – Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

UFC Vegas 18 Bouts – not confirmed by UFC.com

Women’s Bantamweight – Karol Rosa vs. Joselyne Edwards

Women’s Flyweight – Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio

Women’s Bantamweight – Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson

Light Heavyweight – Mike Rodríguez vs. Danilo Marques

Bantamweight – Julio Arce vs. Timur Valiev

Featherweight – Seung Woo Choi vs. Collin Anglin

Lightweight – Clay Guida vs. Michael Johnson

Lightweight – Beneil Dariush vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Bantamweight – Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar

Lightweight – Devonte Smith vs. Alex da Silva Coelho

Flyweight – Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape

Bantamweight – Cody Stamann vs. Andre Ewell

Catchweight (130 lb) – Denys Bondar vs. Ode Osbourne

Towards the end of last year, Overeem reiterated his path to a potential retirement when admitting that he knows he probably only has a few fights left in him.

I’m still improving: even at 40 I think you can clearly see that in my fights. I’m still on a learning curve. But I have to be realistic. I’m going to have a couple more fights, then I’m going to hang up the gloves. If I win the belt, then the mission is completed #onefinalrun

