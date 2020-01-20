Chael Sonnen tells story of Jorge Masvidal knocking out 3 guys in night club

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal doesn’t take crap from anyone. He proved that when he brawled with Leon Edwards at last year’s UFC London card.

If there was any remaining doubt about the kind of guy Masvidal is, however, a recent story from Chael Sonnen should dispel it.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen claimed Masvidal once knocked out three guys in a night club.

“Now if you ever hear a story [of a guy knocking three people out at a bar], you’ve met a liar. Except if that guy is Jorge Masvidal,” Sonnen said (via South China Morning Post). “Jorge is at a club wearing a gold chain necklace … and these two guys that he doesn’t know go up to him – and one of the guys flicks the necklace.

“Jorge doesn’t know how to interpret that but thinks these guys are gonna rob him. So Jorge knocks out the guy who touched the necklace, then turns with a hook and knocks out the other guy.

“He decides he’s gotta lay low while the scene is unfolding so he ducks into the bathroom. When he goes — a guy comes in right behind him — so Jorge knocks that guy out.”

You’re probably wondering why Masvidal knocked that third guy out. After all, that guy might not have been involved in the incident at all.

Here’s how Sonnen tells it.