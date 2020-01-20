Conor McGregor praises ‘phenomenal’ Grandma Cerrone following UFC 246

UFC star Conor McGregor has praised Donald Cerrone’s grandmother for being a phenomenal woman after UFC 246. McGregor was able to defeat Cerrone last Saturday night with the sort of emphatic performance that puts him right back into the mix for a title shot — whether it be at welterweight or lightweight.

One person who was more than happy to give McGregor props in the aftermath of the fight was Cerrone’s grandmother, who actually went up to “The Notorious” and gave him a hug just seconds after he concluded his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

“She’s just a phenomenal woman, that lady,” McGregor said (via MMA Junkie). “She’s there from the first fight of the night to the final fight of the night. Even after the bout, she came over and showed me respect. I showed her respect, and it was great to finally meet her.

“You see her,” McGregor added. “She’s a prevalent part of the game, isn’t she? Donald’s fought so much, and that lady is there from the start of the fight to the finish. What a lady. What a man she’s raised. I’m very, very, very honored to share the cage with Donald. I’m very proud. He’s a good man, and he’s got good people behind him. Much respect.”

Jerry Cerrone is one of the most notable non-fighting figures in all of mixed martial arts due to her fantastic support of Donald over the years. She goes to his events, cheers him on no matter what and is right there by his side regardless of whether he wins or loses.

The embrace between Conor McGregor and Cowboy’s grandma was just the latest action in a string of great moments over the last week or so as McGregor continues to turn the public perception of him around. Will that trend remain throughout 2020? Only time will tell.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/20/2020.