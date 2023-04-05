Chael Sonnen says it’s time for Francis Ngannou to “wake up” and call Dana White: “Everyday he’s not signed, he’s losing”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given Francis Ngannou some advice as he continues to play the field in free agency.

Ever since leaving the UFC earlier this year, many have wondered what Francis Ngannou’s next move will be. The popular opinion, given he wants to be paid well, is that he’ll enter the world of professional boxing.

He’s talked about superfights with the likes of Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. However, up to this point, nothing has been set in stone.

‘The Predator’ left the UFC as their undisputed heavyweight champion. Now, that position is held by the man many consider to be the GOAT – Jon Jones.

Someone who challenged Jones in the past, Chael Sonnen, has some thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s future.

“Francis did a show yesterday with a gentleman, who is kind of a business show (host),” Sonnen said. “The guy was breaking it down and he was asking Francis some very basic questions about the business of MMA. Francis, he looked like a deer in the headlights. He didn’t have the foggiest idea how to respond. I thought maybe he was past that, he had been around, he looked around, and kind of saw where some of the numbers came from, he saw what made sense. I think now that maybe he was still of the mindset of, ‘I knocked out three guys in a row and therefore,’ as if that just created money from the MMA money tree.”

Sonnen questions Ngannou

“There are not a lot of (opponent options),” Sonnen said. “If we’re playing chess here, I don’t have two or three steps for Francis. I don’t know how old Francis is. He says he’s 36. He’s at least 36. I don’t know how old he is. I’m not sure he knows how old he is. I don’t bring that up to try to be funny. His body has already given out on him. He’s already telling somebody, ‘I’m on the free market. Bid a whole bunch of money for me. By the way, I’ve got a bad knee.’ Nobody in the world… no coach looks at a guy who is hurt and old and pays him a bigger check. It’s a really weird situation. I want him to get it figured out. I don’t say it to tease him. Time is ticking. Everyday he’s not signed, he’s losing.”

Sonnen went on to say that Ngannou needs to “wake up” and “call back his boss”.

Quotes via MMA Junkie

