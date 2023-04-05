Eddie Alvarez calls out Nate Diaz for BKFC fight to settle 2015 incident: “We’re not in the third grade here dude”

Former UFC star Eddie Alvarez has called out Nate Diaz for a fight in BKFC to settle an incident that happened eight years ago.

Ever since leaving the UFC, Nate Diaz has been one of the hottest free agents out there alongside Francis Ngannou. Everyone, and we mean everyone, wants to get in there and mix it up with the king of Stockton.

As of this writing, though, his future remains unknown.

Eddie Alvarez, on the other hand, recently signed a deal with BKFC where he will compete against Chad Mendes. The two are set to square off at BKFC 41 on April 29.

During a recent interview, however, ‘The Underground King’ made it known that he wants to settle a long-standing beef with Diaz in the future.

“I almost fought Nate in Mexico when I was fighting Gilbert Melendez,” Alvarez said. “I confronted him in Mexico City about grilling me and doing some weird little kid bulls—t and we got into it then UFC broke it all up. We never got to hash that out, and I beat up his teammate so I thought after I beat Melendez that maybe that would warrant a fight against him, but still, he never fought me. So, I think this is the right stage, the right opportunity to get this done. He’s a free agent, I’m over here and I’d love to fight someone like him after this.”

Alvarez calls out Diaz

“We’re in the same weight class, we’ve asked for him a number of times during my MMA career, during my UFC career. It never came to fruition,” Alvarez said of Diaz. “Timing, title shots, you name it, wrong opponents. Nate Diaz is the only guy I’d want that I’d say, ‘Hey, can we sign this guy and bring him over here?’ That’s the only one.

“I just think he’s the right fighter,” he continued. “I think he’d transition well over to here with that real ‘gangster’ style or whatever he wants to be. I think it’ll do good here and I think that’s the only opponent that I would only want to fight. I don’t really have a desire to fight anyone besides him.”

