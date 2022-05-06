Pro fighters react after Charles Oliveira is stripped of lightweight title for missing weight at UFC 274

Several pro fighters have reacted after Charles Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight at UFC 274.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) was set to defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje (23-3 MMA) in the headliner of tomorrow night’s pay-per-view event in Phoenix.

However, ‘Do Bronx’ failed to make the championship weight of 155lbs for the fight and was thus stripped of his lightweight title by UFC officials.

Justin Gaethje, on the other hand, made the championship weight and will still be eligible to take home the lightweight gold tomorrow evening.

Today’s incident marked the first time in UFC history that a champion has lost the title on the scale. The only other scenario was when Nicco Montano was hospitalized before her scheduled bout against Valentina Shevchenko. She was later stripped of the title after being unable to weigh in or compete.

Multiple fighters, including Islam Makhachev and Paul Felder, took to social media with reactions to Charles Oliveira being stripped of his lightweight title.

Big Drama — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 6, 2022

Making weight is always hard. But thinking you’re on weight, then missing weight, just to have to go lose more weight after you’ve lost your initial sweat is a living nightmare both physically and mentally. #ufc274 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 6, 2022

Wonder if he still wants to fight at 145. I have nothing against the champ. But this is a disgrace. And I honestly feel most for Justin. What an absolute let down for everyone in the division. #sadday — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) May 6, 2022

https://twitter.com/ClaudiaGadelha_/status/1522657804158312449

Anyway, keep your head up Charles and good luck tomorrow, we all know you’re champ for a reason. And I’m looking to fight the winner of this fight, either for vacant title or new LW champion 🏆 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 6, 2022

Might effect his durability… https://t.co/AU1b2cLsvg — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 6, 2022

Parabéns ao “inteligente” que resetou a balança de conferência de peso dos lutadores e calibrou ela errado com 200g de diferença. Só ficamos sabendo hoje pela manhã que estava dando diferença da balança da comissão atlética.@AgFight @sextoroundmma — Ariane “Sorriso” Carnelossi (@ArianeSorrisoo) May 6, 2022

“Congratulations to the “smartass” who reset the fighters’ weight conference scale and calibrated it wrong with 200g of difference. We only found out this morning that it was making a difference in the athletic commission scale.” – Carnelossi wrote.

Oliviera missed weight! What’s everyone think about that? pic.twitter.com/nPFqCh2sQD — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) May 6, 2022

Despite being stripped of his title, Charles Oliveira will still be looking to extend his current win streak to eleven in a row tomorrow night. ‘Do Bronx’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage victories over Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier in his most recent efforts.

As for Justin Gaethje, ‘The Highlight’ will get his second crack at UFC gold tomorrow night despite Oliveira missing weight by a half a pound. Gaethje was last seen in action against Michael Chandler where he emerged victorious by decision in a thrilling “FOTY” performance.

What did you think of Charles Oliveira missing weight and being stripped of his lightweight title?