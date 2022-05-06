Pro fighters react after Charles Oliveira is stripped of lightweight title for missing weight at UFC 274

By
Christopher Taylor
-
Charles Oliveira, UFC 274

Several pro fighters have reacted after Charles Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight at UFC 274.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) was set to defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje (23-3 MMA) in the headliner of tomorrow night’s pay-per-view event in Phoenix.

However, ‘Do Bronx’ failed to make the championship weight of 155lbs for the fight and was thus stripped of his lightweight title by UFC officials.

Justin Gaethje, on the other hand, made the championship weight and will still be eligible to take home the lightweight gold tomorrow evening.

Today’s incident marked the first time in UFC history that a champion has lost the title on the scale. The only other scenario was when Nicco Montano was hospitalized before her scheduled bout against Valentina Shevchenko. She was later stripped of the title after being unable to weigh in or compete.

Multiple fighters, including Islam Makhachev and Paul Felder, took to social media with reactions to Charles Oliveira being stripped of his lightweight title.

“Congratulations to the “smartass” who reset the fighters’ weight conference scale and calibrated it wrong with 200g of difference. We only found out this morning that it was making a difference in the athletic commission scale.” – Carnelossi wrote.

Despite being stripped of his title, Charles Oliveira will still be looking to extend his current win streak to eleven in a row tomorrow night. ‘Do Bronx’ is coming off back-to-back stoppage victories over Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier in his most recent efforts.

As for Justin Gaethje, ‘The Highlight’ will get his second crack at UFC gold tomorrow night despite Oliveira missing weight by a half a pound. Gaethje was last seen in action against Michael Chandler where he emerged victorious by decision in a thrilling “FOTY” performance.

What did you think of Charles Oliveira missing weight and being stripped of his lightweight title?

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

