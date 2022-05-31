Chael Sonnen questions fighters calling out Conor McGregor while he’s injured: “Where was your courage when he was healthy?”

Chael Sonnen has issues with those lining up to call out Conor McGregor at the moment.

The Irishman has been out of action since UFC 264 in July of last year. That bout was a first-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy matchup. However, the loss wasn’t due to a knockout, it was due to a horrific injury.

In the final moments of the first round, McGregor broke his leg. The injury has forced him to be on the shelf for nearly a year. However, the former dual-weight champion has stated that he’s aiming to return later this year.

During his time on the shelf, Conor McGregor has been called out by seemingly most of the UFC. Names such as Khamzat Chimaev, Jorge Masvidal, and more have all called for a fight with the former champion. Those sorts of callouts don’t sit well with Chael Sonnen.

The former UFC title challenger discussed the callouts on his YouTube channel. Sonnen openly pondered why fighters are calling McGregor when he’s not healthy. He did, however, give passes to a few select fighters who’ve berated the Irishman.

“All of a sudden, Conor gets stretchered out of a ring, is unlicensed, is at a weight class yet to be determined, with a return date that is unknown, and a whole bunch of guys found their balls. Now, I don’t blame you for trying to get in the Conor business, and a few of you are some rough guys. But, where was your courage when he was healthy? Where was your courage when he was healthy, when he was for sure in your wait class? Where was it then?”

Chael Sonnen continued, “If your name is Nate Diaz, I’m not talking to you. If your name is Tony Ferguson, I’m not talking to you, and if your name is Khabib Nurmagomedov, I’m not talking to you. There was a couple of you that did you part, or was willing to do your part, that’s true. But now I’ve got 12 guys I could point to that have gone to Twitter and found their balls.”

What do you think about Chael Sonnen’s comments? Who do you want to fight Conor McGregor next?

