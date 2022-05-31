Jorge Masvidal fires back at “pigeon brain” comment from Conor McGregor: “You’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check”

Jorge Masvidal continues to go back and forth with Conor McGregor as their social media feud escalates.

In the last couple of years there’s been a lot of talk surrounding the possibility of Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor squaring off inside the Octagon. They’ve both teased it on several occasions, they serve as two of the biggest stars in the UFC, and it’d almost certainly be a barnburner of a scrap.

In the present day you could argue it’s more likely to go down than ever before with both men needing to break the current losing streaks they’re respectively riding.

After further escalation of their recent war of words, Masvidal decided to question whether or not McGregor is too scared to fight him.

This pea brain is the biggest fight of your life. So you’re either too scared or too stupid to get this check — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 31, 2022

This came in response to ‘Gamebred’ questioning McGregor over the possibility of him injecting steroids.

Trash talk is the nature of the beast in mixed martial arts and that’s especially true at the elite level in the UFC, with more and more fighters using it to build their star power and also lure some of their rivals into big fights.

At this stage in proceedings it’s hard to really tell whether this potential welterweight collision will go down, given the legal proceedings currently ongoing for Masvidal in the midst of his issues with Colby Covington.

McGregor, on the other hand, appears to be in the best shape of his life with the intention being for him to have another run at 170 pounds as opposed to lightweight.

Do you think we could see Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal? Would it be a pay-per-view main event and who would you favour to get the win out of the two?