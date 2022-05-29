Conor McGregor provides injury update, confirms he will box again: “I will grace the squared circle again”

Conor McGregor has not only given an update on his injury, but he’s also doubled down on his desire to box again.

McGregor has been sidelined due to a broken tibia and fibula. He suffered the injuries during his July 2021 trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. The “Notorious” one lost the fight via first-round TKO due to doctor’s stoppage.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Conor McGregor gave an update on his recovery process.

“The body is doing good. We are going to up the training bit by bit. I have another CT scan in the coming days and then I will be clear to kick. Once I can kick and grapple, I will be back in no time. Boxing training is going well, strength training. I am excited to get back.”

McGregor also said that a return to the boxing ring is inevitable. He explained his urge to box again.

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there. Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC – that story is far from over, in fact it’s just being written, it is just the beginning.

“But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.”

McGregor’s lone pro boxing match took place back in Aug. 2017. He went one-on-one with all-time great Floyd Mayweather. McGregor made it to the 10th round, losing the bout via TKO.

There were rumblings of a potential showdown with Manny Pacquiao but interest was lost when McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in their Jan. 2021 rematch.