Chael Sonnen hits back at Joe Rogan, says Conor McGregor should be praised for Kamaru Usman callout

Chael Sonnen doesn’t agree with Joe Rogan’s recent criticism of Conor McGregor calling out Kamaru Usman. Instead, he believes the Irishman should be praised.

Earlier this month, Conor McGregor announced that he was aiming for a welterweight return. The former dual-weight champion has been out of action since July 2021 due to a leg injury. While he’s teased a title fight was in the cards upon his return, he didn’t specify where until recently.

The 34-year-old made his intentions known, and called for a fight against Kamaru Usman. The callout received a dismissive reaction from the UFC welterweight champion. It also received a so-so response from UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

The podcaster noted that McGregor should “be careful what you ask for”, and cautioned against the fight. It seems that Chael Sonnen doesn’t appear to be a fan of Rogan’s take on the situation.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

The former UFC title challenger discussed the callout on his YouTube channel. Instead of taking aim at McGregor for the move, he praised him.

“Joe Rogan said, and I quote “be careful what you ask for because you just might get it”. Why? Why? Joe went on to answer his question and talked about how good Usman is, and how he’s the best to do it right now, and his size. How Conor used to be a 145-pounder, and all these are very valid, we’re all stating the obvious here. I have the same question, why? Why should Conor be careful? What is that Kamaru brings to the octagon that Conor hasn’t seen?”

Sonnen continued, “Why should anyone be careful when what they’re asking for is an opportunity to take on the baddest man in the world? How would that not be praised? Why would that be cautioned?”

What do you think about Chael Sonnen’s comments about Conor McGregor?