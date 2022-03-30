Brandon Moreno slams Deiveson Figueiredo’s attempt to forego quadrilogy fight: “He’s just running away”

Brandon Moreno has slammed Deiveson Figueiredo’s attempt to avoid a fourth fight with him.

The two men fought in their trilogy bout in January at UFC 270. The Brazilian recaptured the title in a unanimous decision victory after five grueling rounds. Following the victory, both men displayed an interest in fighting for the fourth time.

Dana White soon gave his blessing for the quadrilogy bout as well. The UFC reportedly began looking at a fourth bout between the two men for the summer. However, not too much later, Figueiredo began discussing a different fight instead. Souring allegedly racist comments made by Moreno’s team, he asked to fight Kai-Kara France instead.

The former UFC flyweight champion has now responded to his foe’s comments in an interview with ESPN. It’s safe to say that he doesn’t buy the excuse of racism, and believes that the Brazilian wants an easier contest. However, he thinks that the fight that makes the most sense is him facing the champion once again.

“I’ve already talked to guys in the UFC, with the top guys in the promotion. They told me the fourth fight is set, and they told me not to worry. The plan is for me to fight again for the title. So I think at this point, Deiveson is running away from me. I’m not lying, the UFC wants Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4, I’ve already said yes. The other side hasn’t.”

Moreno continued, “Chances for him to lose against me are very high and he sees a better opportunity with Kai-Kara France. For him to keep the belt, and make some money. But he knows the only money fight for him is with me, simple facts.”

What do you think about Brandon Moreno’s comments? Would you like to see him fight Deiveson Figueiredo for the fourth time?