Joe Rogan says Conor McGregor should think twice about fighting Kamaru Usman: “Usman is a big man and he’s top of the food chain”

Joe Rogan doesn’t like Conor McGregor’s callout of Kamaru Usman.

With McGregor rehabbing the broken leg he sustained in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, he had said he was going to walk into a lightweight title shot. Yet, as he continued to rehab and lift weights he got bigger and now he said he wants to fight Usman in his return as he attempts to become the first-ever three-weight world champion. However, Rogan doesn’t think it is a good idea for the Irishman.

“Now he’s talking about fighting Kamaru Usman. Be careful what you ask for,” Rogan said Wednesday on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast about McGregor (via MMAJunkie). “Be careful what you ask for. Usman is a big man, and he’s top of the food chain right now.”

Why Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor fighting Kamaru Usman is a bad idea is due to the size. The UFC commentator thinks the Irishman would be way too small for Usman and the strength and wrestling would be too much for McGregor.

“That’s the best pound-for-pound fighter alive, Kamaru Usman, and he’s a natural 170,” Rogan said. “You’ve got to remember: Conor McGregor won the title at 145 and then he went up to 155 and knocked out Eddie Alvarez and became the champ-champ. Then he fought at 170, but he fought ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, who is a natural 155 pounder. No knock on Cowboy. Cowboy’s beat a lot of good 170 pounders. He’s an elite fighter, but Usman’s a different thing. That’s a different peak. There’s no oxygen at the top of that mountain. That’s as good as it gets ever at 170.

“I would put Kamaru Usman up against any 170-pound fighter that’s ever lived. I’m not saying that he would beat Georges St-Pierre, I’m not saying he would beat all of them, but he might beat all of them,” Rogan continued about McGregor. “He might be the best that’s ever been at 170. He’s as good as they get. He’s got ferocious knockout power, he’s elite at wrestling, nobody puts him on his back.”

How do you think Conor McGregor would fare against Kamaru Usman?