x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev can...
MMA NewsChael SonnenIslam MakhachevUFC

Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev can take Michael Chandler down in a potential title fight

Susan Cox

Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev can take Michael Chandler down in a potential title fight.

The 31 year old Makhachev (23-1 MMA) recently defeated Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) on Saturday, October 22nd of this year at UFC 280. In the process, the Russian captured the UFC lightweight champion title.

- Advertisement -

Islam Makhachev

Michael Chandler, 36, (23-7 MMA) is set to match-up with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) in a lightweight showdown at UFC 281 on Saturday, November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York.

- Advertisement -

Chael Sonnen, 45, speaking on his ‘Bad Guy Inc.’ podcast, believes that Michael Chandler could be a potential contender in a fight with Islam Makhachev, saying:

“Who can beat Islam? I think Islam looks close to perfect.”

“Who can force Islam to do something different?”

“If we had somebody and they fought all night with Islam and stop Islam from getting on top, could we agree that would be a victory to some degree? Because I don’t think that Islam can go take Michael Chandler down. That’s my belief. I believe that Michael Chandler could stop the takedown. Moreover, if Chandler slips and goes down, I believe that Chandler can get back up onto his feet, turn and face him and start back in neutral.”

- Advertisement -

Michael Chandler has expressed his interest in getting a title shot soon, stating:

“Islam proved that he was who he said he was. I stand corrected. He is our champion and I hope I can go out there on November 12 can win my fight, and get that title shot soon.”

Do you agree with Sonnen that Michael Chandler is the one fighter who could stop Islam Makhachev in his tracks?

Who will you be betting on for the win at UFC 281 – Michael Chandler or Dustin Poirier?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleLogan Paul says he’s willing to give Andrew Tate a platform for one night: “Turn his f**king face inside out”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy