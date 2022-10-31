Jake Paul believes win over Anderson Silva “definitely” gained him respect with the MMA community

Jake Paul believes his win over Anderson Silva ‘definitely’ gained him respect with the MMA community.

It was Jake Paul who defeated Anderson Silva last Saturday night, October 29th in an eight-round boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The highly anticipated match-up concluded with Paul’s boxing status now sitting at 6 wins, (4 by knockout) and no losses.

Jake Paul had previously defeated Tyron Woodley (twice) and Ben Askren, and now can add former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva to his list.

In speaking at the post-fight news conference, Jake Paul shared his thoughts on his performance and the fact that he believes his latest victory has garnered him respect within the MMA community (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think it has to. I think it has to. I want to watch the fight back, but you know, people were just saying it was a really good fight. A brawl, a war, awesome back and forth. So, I think people will respect my game.”

Continuing Paul said:

“I showed different parts of my arsenal, defence, all that. Fighting on the inside with a legend, who’s really good at fighting on the inside. I think this fight definitely has to gain me some respect, you know? And I’m only two and a half years in. So, this is just the start. I’m just getting warmed up with what I can accomplish. This is the first fight in my career where like, I felt comfortable in the ring.”

Concluding ‘The Problem Child’ said:

“Just think about it, no one five fights in is fighting eight-round fights, no one. They build ’em up, four rounds, six rounds – I mean Tommy Fury is still fighting six-round fights. He grew up his entire life doing this sport and his brother is the heavyweight champion of the world. My brother and I are f**king from YouTube.”

“So, I’m just doing something that no one’s ever done before, and I’m just learning my bearings in the ring, but we’ll see what happens after this.”

Do you agree with Jake Paul that following his most recent victory he should get the respect he deserves from the MMA community?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

