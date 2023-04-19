Chael Sonnen Israel Adesanya Robert Whittaker UFC

Chael Sonnen dismisses talk of Israel Adesanya having a trilogy fight with Robert Whittaker: “How many times does he have to prove and re-prove”

By Harry Kettle - April 19, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, UFC 271

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has dismissed talk of Robert Whittaker getting a third fight against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Following Israel Adesanya’s win over Alex Pereira, he is once again the king of the middleweights. As such, there’s been a whole lot of talk about what could be next for him in the division.

Some want to see something new, whereas others believe a trilogy could be on the cards – whether it be against Pereira or Robert Whittaker. For the latter, that’s certainly what he has his sight set on.

Bobby Knuckles has beaten everyone he’s fought at 185 pounds aside from Adesanya. In recent days, he’s doubled down on his desire to go after the champ one more time.

Chael Sonnen, meanwhile, thinks something else should get a crack.

“…Bring me somebody new and fresh. I don’t care if he’s ranked number one, if he’s ranked number three, in this case, if he’s ranked number six, bring the best that you’ve got that’s new. That’s not too much to ask. That’s not much of an ask at all”, said Sonnen.

Sonnen questions Whittaker’s claim

“…Being able to feel that one time, getting a comeback, and then go in there again, you are going to close the close the gap greatly. Sure you are. Whittaker would be a fine example, where he did. Sure you are.” Sonnen added, “…How many times do you want to do that with Adesanya, how many times does he need to do that? How many times does he have to prove and re-prove, give you an opportunity, then give you another opportunity where you’ve got a better opportunity?

“How many times does he have to do that? Now the first time ever, he’s asked for something; all he wants is a guy that he hasn’t fought before. Come on. We can’t get in the way of that. That’s perfectly reasonable, not to mention, don’t act like du Plessis is a day off. du Plessis can win that fight. du Plessis is good. If you don’t know that or understand that, you need to go back, and you need to watch him. That young man du Plessis he’s ranked number six; there’s an argument he should be ranked number one.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? What should be next for Robert Whittaker? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

