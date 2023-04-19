Chael Sonnen dismisses talk of Israel Adesanya having a trilogy fight with Robert Whittaker: “How many times does he have to prove and re-prove”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has dismissed talk of Robert Whittaker getting a third fight against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Following Israel Adesanya’s win over Alex Pereira, he is once again the king of the middleweights. As such, there’s been a whole lot of talk about what could be next for him in the division.

Some want to see something new, whereas others believe a trilogy could be on the cards – whether it be against Pereira or Robert Whittaker. For the latter, that’s certainly what he has his sight set on.

Bobby Knuckles has beaten everyone he’s fought at 185 pounds aside from Adesanya. In recent days, he’s doubled down on his desire to go after the champ one more time.

Chael Sonnen, meanwhile, thinks something else should get a crack.

“…Bring me somebody new and fresh. I don’t care if he’s ranked number one, if he’s ranked number three, in this case, if he’s ranked number six, bring the best that you’ve got that’s new. That’s not too much to ask. That’s not much of an ask at all”, said Sonnen.