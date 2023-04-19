Kay Hansen explains how MMA provided an escape from her traumatic upbringing: “I was raped and sexually assaulted by my father”
Former UFC fighter Kay Hansen has opened up on how mixed martial arts helped her overcome a troubled upbringing in an emotional new mini-documentary.
Hansen, 23, holds a 7-6 professional MMA record. After being released by the UFC last year, she signed with Invicta FC, who she had previously fought for eight times in her career. The youngster was once seen as a future champion in the UFC and while that may still be true, she first has to go back to the drawing board.
Since her last bout in April 2022, there hasn’t been much talk surrounding her return. Now, however, in both an Instagram post and a mini-doc on YouTube, Hansen has decided to tell her story.
“TW: mention of Rape & SA
This documentary was a big step for me, not necessarily as a fighter, but as a person. My successes and struggles have all been in the public eye for many years, but everyone has a story behind the scenes. I was raped/SA by my father as a teenager for years. Fighting/training was my escape, and the only form of reality I really had control over.”
Hansen opens up
“I never spoke up about the abuse I endured due to the fear of repercussions that may follow. I tell my story, not to “help people get to know me,” but to use the platform my sport has given me to inspire courage in someone who is,or once was, in a similar situation. Sexual abuse is far too common, but often times swept under the rug. You do not have to go through this alone. You deserve peace and justice. There is always a light at the end of the tunnel.”
“I am blessed to have made it and out to have the opportunity to create and rewrite my own story and mend what I did not break. With that being said, i am extremely happy with the way this documentary was approached and put together. Thank you to everyone who was involved.”
RAINN is the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. RAINN created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. To learn more, click here.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM