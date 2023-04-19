Dricus du Plessis shoots down Kelvin Gastelum’s “title eliminator” fight proposal: “You screwed me out of a fight last time so no thanks”

Dricus du Plessis has shot down Kelvin Gastelum’s proposal for the two to compete in a title eliminator later this summer.

Since entering the UFC, Dricus du Plessis has served as quite the attraction at middleweight. In two and a half years, he’s been able to put together a 5-0 record with four finishes to his name. Now, he’s got his sights set on trying to claim a title shot.

In the eyes of many, though, he needs one more win before he can go up against Israel Adesanya.

Kelvin Gastelum, meanwhile, is coming off the back of a return to the win column after he beat Chris Curtis in a close encounter at UFC 287. The former title challenger recently challenged du Plessis to a title eliminator in the wake of his victory, but as you can tell by the following exchange, it doesn’t seem like the South African star is on board.

Bro much respect to you and all you’ve achieved and well done on a spectacular performance but 2-5 in the last 7 doesn’t really make sense for me and also you screwed me out of a fight last time so no thanks let’s talk again after a few more wins. Always been a fan of your fights — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) April 18, 2023

You always talk about wanting to fight for the title. You’ve got 1 more win to be able to get to that.

You best me, and you’re next one after is for a title, guaranteed.

I didn’t screw you,

I got injured and you know this.

If you’re serious about fighting for the title. Sign. — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 18, 2023

Oky well If you’re serious about your UFC career try get an easier fight. — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) April 18, 2023

I’ve been here for 10 years!

No worries on my end!

All the best to you and your career! 👊 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) April 18, 2023

Appreciate that brother best of luck to you too! Rooting for you👊🏼 — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) April 18, 2023

