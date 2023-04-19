Dricus du Plessis Kelvin Gastelum UFC

Dricus du Plessis shoots down Kelvin Gastelum’s “title eliminator” fight proposal: “You screwed me out of a fight last time so no thanks”

By Harry Kettle - April 19, 2023
Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis has shot down Kelvin Gastelum’s proposal for the two to compete in a title eliminator later this summer.

Since entering the UFC, Dricus du Plessis has served as quite the attraction at middleweight. In two and a half years, he’s been able to put together a 5-0 record with four finishes to his name. Now, he’s got his sights set on trying to claim a title shot.

In the eyes of many, though, he needs one more win before he can go up against Israel Adesanya.

Kelvin Gastelum, meanwhile, is coming off the back of a return to the win column after he beat Chris Curtis in a close encounter at UFC 287. The former title challenger recently challenged du Plessis to a title eliminator in the wake of his victory, but as you can tell by the following exchange, it doesn’t seem like the South African star is on board.

du Plessis: “Bro much respect to you and all you’ve achieved and well done on a spectacular performance but 2-5 in the last 7 doesn’t really make sense for me and also you screwed me out of a fight last time so no thanks let’s talk again after a few more wins. Always been a fan of your fights”

Gastelum: “You always talk about wanting to fight for the title. You’ve got 1 more win to be able to get to that. You best me, and you’re next one after is for a title, guaranteed. I didn’t screw you, I got injured and you know this. If you’re serious about fighting for the title. Sign.”

du Plessis: “Oky well If you’re serious about your UFC career try get an easier fight.”

Gastelum and du Plessis make peace

Gastelum: “I’ve been here for 10 years! No worries on my end! All the best to you and your career!”

du Plessis: “Appreciate that brother best of luck to you too! Rooting for you”

Gastelum: Thank you

Do you want to see Dricus du Plessis vs Kelvin Gastelum? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

