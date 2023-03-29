Chael Sonnen discusses the possibility of Colby Covington dethroning welterweight champion Leon Edwards: “Become the biggest villain to be UFC champion in the sport’s history”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has looked ahead to a possible future in which Colby Covington becomes UFC welterweight champion.

Following Leon Edwards’ win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286, Dana White confirmed that Colby Covington is next in line for the belt. In the eyes of many, this came as something of a surprise.

The reason for that is because a lot of fans don’t think Covington has earned another shot at the belt. Whether it be due to his time off or strength of schedule, there are other contenders that should also be considered.

Still, the idea of ‘Chaos’ being in another high-level contest is certainly exciting.

Covington has been playing the role of pro wrestling heel for a while now and according to Chael Sonnen, that could make him the most hated world champion in UFC history.

“What would happen if Colby Covington won? Colby Covington — correct me if I’m wrong — would become the biggest villain to be UFC champion in the sport’s history. Do you see it differently? And what would happen then?

Sonnen ponders Covington’s future

“I mean, what would happen when Colby’s the champion of the world? Where is he gonna turn it up to then? What opportunities are gonna present themselves, what media? What interviews? What spots? I’m just saying that’s a very interesting thing to me.”

“Where I’m telling you that Colby might be the biggest villain to be champion ever, Leon might be the nicest champion ever.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

If there’s one person who knows a thing or two about making noise through trash talk, it’s Chael Sonnen.

Are you excited by the idea of Colby Covington challenging Leon Edwards for the belt? Do you agree with what Chael Sonnen said about his future? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!