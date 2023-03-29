Israel Adesanya admits his mindset has changed ahead of UFC 287 title fight with Alex Pereira: “This is kind of poetic, in a way. This is my last shot”

UFC star Israel Adesanya has admitted that his mindset has changed heading into his rematch against Alex Pereira.

Last November at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight championship to Alex Pereira. In the aftermath, it became clear that the promotion wanted to do an immediate rematch between the two.

Next month at UFC 287, we’ll see that rematch as the two rivals prepare to lock horns in Miami, Florida.

Many wonder how ‘Stylebender’ will be mentally preparing for this bout. After all, he’s 0-3 across his showdowns with Pereira in combat sports.

Alas, it doesn’t seem as if the former champion is too bothered by the process. We all know that ‘Poatan’ is one of the scariest fighters in mixed martial arts, and yet, Israel is still willing to push for that elusive victory.

It’s a storyline that has been building for years. Now, Adesanya finally has the chance to banish his demons – and it appears as if he’s up for the challenge.

“Yeah I do,” Adesanya said. “This is kind of poetic, in a way. This is my last shot, and I’m gonna give it all I got.”

Adesanya is ready

We’re talking about a fighter who never lets setbacks get in his way. He doesn’t appear to allow fear into his life at any turn, even when faced with an obstacle as big as this one.

Next weekend is going to serve as a really pivotal moment in the career of Israel Adesanya. The same can be said for Alex Pereira but if the former king loses, you have to wonder where that leaves him moving forward.

Are you excited to see what Israel Adesanya can do in his rematch with Alex Pereira? Who do you believe should be the favourite? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!