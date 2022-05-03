Chael Sonnen claims Dan Hooker’s name is on the short list of possible opponents for Conor McGregor

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes there’s a chance Dan Hooker could serve as Conor McGregor’s return opponent.

The return of Conor McGregor has been a hot topic within the mixed martial arts world ever since his leg injury last summer. A variety of names have been thrown out there regarding who he can take on upon returning but as of yet, we don’t have a definitive answer as to who is going to get the call.

One man that Chael Sonnen believes could get the nod is Dan Hooker, who recently announced that he’s going to be heading back up to lightweight following a brief stint back down at 145 pounds.

Hooker may not be the first candidate many go to, but Sonnen provided an interesting argument for ‘Hangman’.

Dan Hooker vs Conor McGregor? pic.twitter.com/Qbq0C707WX — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 3, 2022

“In the business side of your career there are times where you’re gonna take big risks, but then you must learn from them. Hooker is a 55-pounder.

“What’s gonna be next for him? Let’s just give that a minute. We just got this information that the former number five guy in the world is returning to the division. I will share with you a little inside scoop. I do know that Dan Hooker’s name is on the shortlist of possible opponents for McGregor’s return.”

It may not seem to make sense in the eyes of some, but McGregor vs Hooker has the potential to be a lot of fun.

Could we see Conor McGregor square off with Dan Hooker later this year?