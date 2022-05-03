Nate Diaz scoffs at Justin Gaethje’s claim that he’s jealous: “Jealous of what?”

UFC star Nate Diaz has laughed off the claim of Justin Gaethje that he’s jealous of the lightweight title challenger.

Ever since the two-fight series with Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz has easily been one of the most popular figures in mixed martial arts. While he may not always land in the win column, he knows how to have a fun scrap and certainly has the personality needed to make waves in the mainstream media.

Of course, not everyone is a big fan of his work, with Justin Gaethje recently hitting back at Diaz for mocking the manner in which he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Now, the Stockton king has sent a pretty clear and concise message back to ‘The Highlight’.

Nate Diaz is the definition of a confident individual and he knows what he’s doing with this back and forth. Gaethje, meanwhile, needs to re-focus his attention on what matters – attempting to claw the 155-pound belt away from the dominant Charles Oliveira.

The pair will meet this weekend at UFC 274 with the masses viewing this as one of the biggest and best championship fights of the year.

Whether or not it actually lives up to the hype is a different matter, but we’re pretty sure Diaz will be watching regardless.

Who would you favour in a lightweight or welterweight showdown – Nate Diaz or Justin Gaethje?

