UFC Rankings Update: Marlon Vera enters bantamweight top five following win over Rob Font

Marlon Vera has officially entered the top five of the UFC’s bantamweight division after his win over Rob Font.

Heading into Saturday night’s main event in Las Vegas, many wondered whether or not Marlon Vera had improved his game enough to earn the biggest win of his career to date. In the end, he surprised a lot of people by overcoming Rob Font’s impressive boxing with some incredible power and precision of his own.

The manner in which he was able to secure the win really did give fans an entirely new perspective on his skill set and evidently, it helped him show those behind the UFC’s rankings that he is capable of being a top five guy at 135 pounds.

Updated #UFC BW Rankings.

Vera up 3 spots to #5 pic.twitter.com/zyIibTBinS — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

The win vaults him above Merab Dvalishvili, Rob Font and Dominick Cruz, with Font slipping down to seventh and Cruz now being situated just behind him.

Vera has also called out Cruz in the days since the victory, with a clear plan in mind to continue picking up scalps over big names in the hope of edging closer to a title shot.

He isn’t there just yet and he may not be for a while, but beating someone like Font does a lot for his credibility.

Do you think we will see Marlon Vera challenge for the UFC bantamweight championship one day?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below