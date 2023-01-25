Chael Sonnen blasts Tyson Fury for his “dumb” offer to Francis Ngannou

Chael Sonnen is blasting Tyson Fury for his ‘dumb’ offer to Francis Ngannou.

Rumours are that a super-fight is looming between boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

And now that Ngannou (17-3 MMA) is a free agent, Fury took no time to publicly challenge Ngannou this past weekend.

Fury make the challenge during an interview with ‘Seconds Out’:

“Francis Ngannou, I know you’re out contract with the UFC. You want to earn some big boy money come see the ‘Gypsy King’ and let’s do a big, big fight for the baddest M.F. on the planet.”

“Let’s kick it up spicy in a cage, four-ounce gloves, on the Queensberry, and let’s have a badass referee like “Iron” Mike Tyson. Did I just sell that to the world?”

Former UFC title challenger and retired MMA star, Chael Sonnen, spoke of the challenge and how he believes it is the ‘dumbest idea in sports history’.

Chael Sonnen, speaking on his YouTube channel said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I see Tyson Fury come out over the weekend and finally clear up first what we’re going to do first with Francis. They’ve always said they’re going to make up a sport. These two were going to do a game, but they were going to do something combat related. For reasons unknown, they weren’t going to box. Francis offered to box, and for reasons unknown, Tyson did not accept that invitation, and they were going to make up rules.”

Continuing Sonnen said:

“Tyson finally laid out for us what they are. They were going to fight in a cage. I have no idea why. They’re going to fight in a cage. OK, fine. They’re going to wear four-once gloves. I have no idea why, but OK, fine. They are then going to follow boxing rules, the rules of Queensbury. …”

“I put this out there because of how disappointing it is to see these boxers as beggers. Guys that are hot to fight to go out there and get it on your own, that have physical capabilities that other men can only dream of. But they don’t know how to go out there and get it on their own. They just don’t know how. I bring it to you because to watch Tyson Fury beg, it was surprising. I don’t want to call it disappointing. It was really close to calling it that, but I don’t want to call it that. So Tyson comes to us with perhaps the dumbest idea in sports history. He knows it is.”

Concluding Sonnen said Fury vs Ngannou should just be a traditional boxing match:

“To watch a guy in that position that could command, that has the connections, that should’ve done this behind the scenes, should’ve been able to come out and make an announcement, instead lobby a joke to the world with pieces – it was just weird.”

“Are you guys going to do it or not? If you’re going to do it, why do it in a cage? Why do it with four-once gloves? Why are you calling boxing Queensbury? Why don’t we make this real simple? Tell me that. Because then we’d have to do it. That’s why. We make it complex, so we can get out of doing it.”

Do you agree with Sonnen that Tyson Fury is making the challenge more complex than it needs to be? Would you like to see Fury vs Ngannou in the boxing ring?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!