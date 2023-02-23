Chael Sonnen blasts Conor McGregor’s coaching ability after Irishman posts questionable video outside TUF house: “What part of that do we see as mentorship?

Chael Sonnen isn’t happy with Conor McGregor’s recent video at The Ultimate Fighter house.

‘The Notorious’ recently arrived in Las Vegas, Nevada to coach the show alongside Michael Chandler. While it’s still not sure when, or what weight class McGregor will return to, his return seems to be inbound. However, the Irishman still likes to have fun it seems.

Earlier this week, the former double-champion uploaded a late-night video outside The Ultimate Fighter house. The clip showed McGregor talking a bit slurred, which quickly caused some fans to believe he was drunk in the video. While that’s far from confirmed and is just speculation, Chael Sonnen buys the idea.

During a YouTube video, ‘The American Gangster’ blasted Conor McGregor for the video. Sonnen opined that as a coach of the show, you have to hold yourself to a higher standard. As a former coach on The Ultimate Fighter himself, Sonnen slammed McGregor for his lack of leadership.

“Drunk Conor McGregor at the TUF house, video slipped out. I’m trusting you guys saw it, he made it. He was leaving the TUF house, stumbling out drunk,” Sonnen said in the video. “He said something, I couldn’t make it out… Getting drunk appears to make Conor really weird. But what do you guys think about that? Does a drunk Conor McGregor stumbling around the TUF set interest you?… I’ve never felt that they go hand in hand… Co-mingling sport with some kind of substance abuse, I just think is weird.”

He continued, “If you’re gonna be drunk Conor, you shouldn’t be drunk Conor in a mentor position over at the TUF house. They don’t need to see you that way. It doesn’t matter who the guy is, if he’s coaching you, he’s not one of you… What part of that do we see as mentorship? What part do we start to judge Conor and say, ‘Okay, you’re not taking this serious’… Leadership 101 is not, ‘I come over, put the troops in a tough situation, then hit the door and go to a good one myself.’”

